HelloFresh Aktie
WKN DE: A16140 / ISIN: DE000A161408
|
29.04.2026 06:49:43
EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2317232 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HelloFresh
|
29.04.26
|EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
27.04.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
23.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: SDAX in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|EQS-HV: HelloFresh SE: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 02.06.2026 in https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/hv mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG (EQS Group)
|
21.04.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen SDAX schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
21.04.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu HelloFresh
|07.04.26
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|UBS AG
|23.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.26
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|HelloFresh Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.04.26
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|UBS AG
|23.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.26
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|HelloFresh Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|UBS AG
|23.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.26
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.26
|HelloFresh Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.10.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|13.09.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|13.08.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|11.06.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|07.04.26
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.03.26
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.03.26
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HelloFresh
|4,63
|5,21%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed und Tech-Bilanzen im Mittelpunkt: ATX stabil -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Leitindex präsentiert sich wenig bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich währenddessen mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag vermehrt mit negativen Vorzeichen.