EQS-PVR: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.11.2023 / 16:37 CET/CEST

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. Avenida de Pío XII 102 28036 Madrid, Spain HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

Alfredstraße 236

45133 Essen

Germany Madrid, 14 November 2023 Notification pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Gesetz über den Wertpapierhandel – “WpHG”) Dear Sir or Madam, By voting rights notification dated 13 November 2023, ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (“ACS”), notified pursuant to section 33 WpHG that on 10 November 2023 ACS exceeded the threshold of 75% of the voting rights in HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (“HOCHTIEF”). In this context we inform you pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG as follows: The investment in HOCHTIEF serves the implementation of strategic objectives. Depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation of HOCHTIEF, ACS might acquire, directly or indirectly, additional voting rights in HOCHTIEF within the next twelve months. ACS intends to exercise its voting rights in the general meeting of HOCHTIEF to have a number of its directors, representatives, employees and appointees in the supervisory board of HOCHTIEF as it considers appropriate and may - as in the past - support the appointment of new management board members of HOCHTIEF which have or have held positions or other affiliations with ACS and its affiliates. ACS does not seek a significant change in the capital structure of HOCHTIEF, in particular not in respect of the ratio of equity financing and debt financing and the dividend policy. The acquisition of the holding in voting rights in HOCHTIEF by ACS, which led to the aforementioned voting rights notification threshold being exceeded, was financed by equity means of ACS. Yours sincerely, ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. _____________________________________ José Luis del Valle Pérez

