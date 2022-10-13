EQS-PVR: home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Home24 SE
home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.10.2022 / 11:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|home24 SE
|Street:
|Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
|Postal code:
|10249
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299002T3WE6IWG0E854
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: XXXLutz Verwaltungs GmbH
City of registered office, country: Wels, Austria
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|5.86 %
|49.82 %
|55.67 %
|30529598
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A14KEB5
|0
|1787539
|0.00 %
|5.86 %
|Total
|1787539
|5.86 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Irrevocable tender agreements
|n/a
|n/a
|cash settlement
|15209078
|49.82 %
|put option
|n/a
|n/a
|physical settlement
|1181849
|3.87 %
|call option
|n/a
|n/a
|physical settlement
|1181849
|3.87 %
|
|
|
|Total
|15209078
|49.82 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|XXXLutz Verwaltungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|XXXLutz KG
| %
| %
| %
|RAS Beteiligungs GmbH
|3.87 %
|49.82 %
|53.69 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|The shares to which the put option and the call option relate are not aggregated as the shares are already attributed in accordance with sections 33 (1), 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 of the WpHG.
Date
13.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|home24 SE
|
|Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
|
|10249 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.home24.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1463193 13.10.2022 CET/CEST