EQS-PVR: home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Home24 SE
home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.10.2022 / 09:47 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|home24 SE
|Street:
|Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
|Postal code:
|10249
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299002T3WE6IWG0E854
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: XXXLutz Verwaltungs GmbH
City of registered office, country: Wels, Austria
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|RAS Beteiligungs GmbH, XXXLutz KG
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|22.57 %
|48.82 %
|67.87 %
|33575964
|Previous notification
|13.12 %
|49.82 %
|62.94 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A14KEB5
|0
|7579492
|0.00 %
|22.57 %
|Total
|7579492
|22.57 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Irrevocable tender agreements
|n/a
|n/a
|cash settlement
|15209078
|45.30 %
|put option
|n/a
|n/a
|physical settlement
|1181849
|3.52 %
|call option
|n/a
|n/a
|physical settlement
|1181849
|3.52 %
|
|
|
|Total
|16390927
|48.82 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|XXXLutz Verwaltungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|XXXLutz KG
|9.98 %
| %
|9.98 %
|RAS Beteiligungs GmbH
|12.59 %
|48.82 %
|57.89 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|As the put option and call option relate to the same shares, they are not aggregated; to this extent, there is also no aggregation with the position pursuant to sections 33, 34 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), as the option shares are already attributed pursuant to section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 of the WpHG.
Date
|
1463995 14.10.2022 CET/CEST