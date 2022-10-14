EQS-PVR: home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

14.10.2022 14:22:27

home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.10.2022 / 14:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: home24 SE
Street: Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
Postal code: 10249
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002T3WE6IWG0E854

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to threshold contact of a subsidiary

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: XXXLutz Verwaltungs GmbH
City of registered office, country: Wels, Austria

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
RAS Beteiligungs GmbH, XXXLutz KG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Oct 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 23.19 % 48.82 % 68.49 % 33575964
Previous notification 22.57 % 48.82 % 67.87 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A14KEB5 0 7787858 0.00 % 23.19 %
Total 7787858 23.19 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Irrevocable tender agreements n/a n/a cash settlement 15209078 45.30 %
put option n/a n/a physical settlement 1181849 3.52 %
call option n/a n/a physical settlement 1181849 3.52 %
      Total 16390927 48.82 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
XXXLutz Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
XXXLutz KG 10.60 % % 10.60 %
RAS Beteiligungs GmbH 12.59 % 48.82 % 57.89 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
As the put option and call option relate to the same shares, they are not aggregated; to this extent, there is also no aggregation with the position pursuant to sections 33, 34 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), as the option shares are already attributed pursuant to section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 of the WpHG. 

Date
14 Oct 2022


Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
10249 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com

 
