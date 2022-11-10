EQS-PVR: home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Home24 SE

With reference to the voting rights notifications pursuant to Sections 33, 34 German Securities Trading Act ('WpHG') of XXXLutz Verwaltungs GmbH (group notification) with thresholds triggered on 6 and 7 October 2022 on the levels of the XXXLutz KG and RAS Beteiligungs GmbH (XXXLutz Verwaltungs GmbH, XXXLutz KG and RAS Beteiligungs GmbH, together the 'Notifying Persons') concerning home24 SE, we herewith inform you pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 WpHG, of the reason for exceeding the threshold of 10 % of the voting rights resulting from shares in home24 SE, about the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used to make these acquisition as follows: The acquisition of the voting rights serves the purpose of implementing strategic objectives. The Notifying Persons intend to directly and indirectly acquire additional voting rights in the course of the next twelve months within the course of the takeover offer by RAS Beteiligungs GmbH to the shareholders of home24 SE as well as outside of the takeover offer, whereas such acquisitions would be effected outside of the United States and in accordance with applicable law. It is intended to influence the composition of the supervisory board of home24 SE. It is intended that the Notifying Persons will be represented in the supervisory board of home24 SE in a manner which adequately reflects their shareholding in home24 SE following settlement of the takeover offer by RAS Beteiligungs GmbH. It is not intended to influence the composition of the management board of home24 SE. The Notifying Persons do not intend to materially change the capital structure of home24 SE, in particular regarding the debt-equity ratio and the dividend policy. The acquisition of the voting rights occurred due to the attribution of the voting rights in accordance with Section 34 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 1 WpHG, for which neither equity nor debt capital has been used. The acquisition of the voting rights directly held by XXXLutz KG and by RAS Beteiligungs GmbH was financed by equity. XXXLutz Verwaltungs GmbH, Wels, Austria informed us on November 08, 2022 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from October 06, 2022 , as follows:

