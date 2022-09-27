EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.09.2022 / 08:59 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Street:
|Dieselstraße 12
|Postal code:
|72555
|City:
|Metzingen
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900LFVU534EBRXD13
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Disclosure issued due to Change In Nature of Holdings
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: HSBC Holdings Plc
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|1.27 %
|4.50 %
|5.77 %
|70400000
|Previous notification
|0.96 %
|5.58 %
|6.54 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A1PHFF7
|0
|895245
|0.00 %
|1.27 %
|Total
|895245
|1.27 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Custody Rights of Use - Unexercised
|
|
|3030487
|4.30 %
|Long Call - Listed Option Single Stock
|16.12.2022
|American
|100000
|0.14 %
|Short Put - Option Single Stock
|30.09.2024
|Up&Out 23.09.2022/2023 /2024
|5148
|0.01 %
|
|
|Total
|3135635
|4.45 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Swap
|08.02.2023
|
|Cash Settled
|16480
|0.02 %
|Equity Swap
|16.06.2023
|
|Cash Settled
|6883
|0.01 %
|Equity Swap
|17.03.2023
|
|Cash Settled
|6700
|0.01 %
|
|
|
|Total
|30063
|0.04 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|HSBC Holdings Plc
| %
| %
| %
|HSBC Bank Plc
| %
| %
|5.77 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|
|Dieselstraße 12
|
|72555 Metzingen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|
