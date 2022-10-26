NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
26.10.2022 11:47:19

EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.10.2022 / 11:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HUGO BOSS AG
Street: Dieselstraße 12
Postal code: 72555
City: Metzingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Oct 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.23 % 5.13 % 5.36 % 70400000
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1PHFF7 162147 0 0.23 % 0.00 %
Total 162147 0.23 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 1331607 1.89 %
Listed Call Options 16.12.2022 until 16.12.2022 60000 0.09 %
    Total 1391607 1.98 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Linked Swap on Basket 21.11.2022 21.11.2022 Cash 447000 0.63 %
OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 50850 0.07 %
Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 27000 0.04 %
Certificates 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 166 0 %
OTC Call Options 16.09.2022-03.01.2033 Until 16.09.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 394705 0.56 %
OTC Put Options 16.09.2022-03.01.2033 Until 16.09.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 18474 0.03 %
Listed Put Options 16.12.2022-16.06.2023 Until 16.12.2022-16.06.2023 Physical 831900 1.18 %
Listed Call Warrants 16.09.2022-03.01.2033 Until 16.09.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 434376 0.62 %
Listed Put Warrants 16.09.2022-03.01.2033 Until 16.09.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 18474 0.03 %
      Total 2222945 3.16 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
25 Oct 2022


Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
