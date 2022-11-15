EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG

1. Details of issuer Name: HUGO BOSS AG Street: Dieselstraße 12 Postal code: 72555 City: Metzingen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 10 Nov 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.01 % 5.48 % 5.49 % 70400000 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1PHFF7 6313 0 0.01 % 0.00 % Total 6313 0.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 1278772 1.82 % Listed Call Options 16.12.2022 until 16.12.2022 360000 0.51 % Total 1638772 2.33 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Linked Swap on Basket 21.11.2022 21.11.2022 Cash 447000 0.63 % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 55329 0.08 % Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 27000 0.04 % Certificates 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 172 0 % OTC Call Options 16.12.2022-03.01.2033 Until 16.12.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 388288 0.55 % Listed Put Options 16.12.2022-16.06.2023 Until 16.12.2022-16.06.2023 Physical 831900 1.18 % Listed Call Warrants 16.12.2022-03.01.2033 Until 16.12.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 431691 0.61 % Listed Put Warrants 16.12.2022-03.01.2033 Until 16.12.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 18656 0.03 % OTC Put Options 16.12.2022-03.01.2033 Until 16.12.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 18656 0.03 % Total 2218692 3.15 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

14 Nov 2022

