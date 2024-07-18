18.07.2024 08:37:53

EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.07.2024 / 08:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HUGO BOSS AG
Street: Holy-Allee 3
Postal code: 72555
City: Metzingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Michael Ashley
Date of birth: 09 Dec 1964

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Frasers Group plc

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 Jul 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 8.48 % 16.30 % 24.79 % 70400000
Previous notification 7.99 % 12.81 % 20.81 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1PHFF7 0 5971561 0.00 % 8.48 %
Total 5971561 8.48 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 19.07.2024 Physical 700000 0.99 %
Put Option 19.07.2024 Physical 700000 0.99 %
Put Option 19.07.2024 Physical 700000 0.99 %
Put Option 19.07.2024 Physical 682600 0.97 %
Put Option 19.07.2024 Physical 700000 0.99 %
Put Option 19.07.2024 Physical 700000 0.99 %
Put Option 19.07.2024 Physical 212300 0.30 %
Put Option 19.07.2024 Physical 22200 0.03 %
Put Option 20.09.2024 Cash 700000 0.99 %
Put Option 20.09.2024 Physical 500000 0.71 %
Put Option 20.12.2024 Physical 1660000 2.36 %
Put Option 20.06.2025 Physical 2100000 2.98 %
Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 700000 0.99 %
Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 700000 0.99 %
Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 700000 0.99 %
      Total 11477100 16.30 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Michael Ashley % % %
-Mash Holdings Limited % % %
-Mash Beta Limited % % %
-Frasers Group plc 8.48 % 16.30 % 24.79 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Jul 2024


Language: English
