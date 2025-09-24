HUGO BOSS Aktie

HUGO BOSS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1PHFF / ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
24.09.2025 11:24:23

EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.09.2025 / 11:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HUGO BOSS AG
Street: Holy-Allee 3
Postal code: 72555
City: Metzingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Jane Street Group, LLC
City of registered office, country: Dover, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Sep 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.52 % 2.60 % 4.13 % 70400000
Previous notification 1.84 % 5.43 % 7.27 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1PHFF7 0 1069323 0.00 % 1.52 %
US4445601069 0 3263 0.00 % 0 %
Total 1072586 1.52 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Long Call Option 17.10.2025 500 0 %
Long Call Option 19.12.2025 5600 0.01 %
Long Call Option 20.03.2026 114100 0.16 %
Long Call Option 19.06.2026 23800 0.03 %
Long Call Option 18.12.2026 100 0 %
    Total 144100 0.20 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 1300 0 %
Short Put Option 17.10.2025 Physical 1000 0 %
Single Stock Future 19.12.2025 Cash 1400000 1.99 %
Equity Contract for Difference Cash 24354 0.03 %
Equity Swap 28.12.2026 Cash 22400 0.03 %
Equity Swap 29.07.2026 Cash 138621 0.20 %
Equity Swap 18.11.2026 Cash 724 0 %
Equity Swap 13.04.2026 Cash 60898 0.09 %
Equity Swap 02.06.2026 Cash 39350 0.06 %
      Total 1688647 2.40 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Jane Street Group, LLC % % %
Jane Street Europe Limited % % %
- % % %
Jane Street Group,LLC % % %
Jane Street Capital, LLC % % %
- % % %
Jane Street Group, LLC % % %
JSOH, LLC % % %
JSOIN (BVI), Ltd % % %
- % % %
Jane Street Group, LLC % % %
Jane Street Global Trading, LLC % % %
- % % %
Jane Street Group, LLC % % %
Jane Street Singapore Pte Ltd % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 Sep 2025


24.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2203140  24.09.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HUGO BOSS AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HUGO BOSS AGmehr Analysen

15.09.25 HUGO BOSS Outperform RBC Capital Markets
18.08.25 HUGO BOSS Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.08.25 HUGO BOSS Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.08.25 HUGO BOSS Kaufen DZ BANK
06.08.25 HUGO BOSS Buy Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HUGO BOSS AG 40,82 -0,78% HUGO BOSS AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
20.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.09.25 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.25 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Leitindex zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte in Rot. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt halten sich zurück. Die Indizes in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen