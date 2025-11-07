HUGO BOSS Aktie

07.11.2025 11:42:13

EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.11.2025 / 11:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HUGO BOSS AG
Street: Holy-Allee 3
Postal code: 72555
City: Metzingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: SOCIETE GENERALE SA
City of registered office, country: PARIS, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 Nov 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.72 % 4.86 % 5.58 % 70400000
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1PHFF7 504139 0 0.72 % 0.00 %
Total 504139 0.72 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 35342 0.05 %
American Call Option 2026-12-18 Until maturity dates 2026-03-2 1511900 2.15 %
European Call Warrant 2026-12-28 12-30 and 2026-12-28 36872 0.05 %
    Total 1584114 2.25 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Contracts For Difference 2026-09-21 Between 2025-11-24 and 2026-09 Cash 20576 0.03 %
American Put Option 2026-12-18 Until maturity dates 2025-12-1 Physical 1435000 2.04 %
American Call Warrant 2033-01-03 Until maturity dates 2025-12-1 Cash 116790 0.17 %
European Put Warrant 2026-12-28 Between 2025-12-30 and 2026-12 Physical 18245 0.03 %
American Put Warrant 2033-01-03 Until maturity dates 2025-12-1 Cash 15353 0.02 %
European Call Warrant 2026-02-03 2026-02-03 Cash 354 0 %
American Call Warrant on basket 2033-01-03 Until 2033-01-03 Cash 40932 0.06 %
American Call Option 2033-01-03 Until maturity dates 2025-12-1 Cash 135056 0.19 %
American Put Option 2033-01-03 Until maturity dates 2025-12-1 Cash 15365 0.02 %
American Call Option on basket 2033-01-03 Until 2033-01-03 Cash 42107 0.06 %
      Total 1839778 2.61 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
SOCIETE GENERALE SA % % %
SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
06 Nov 2025


07.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2226082  07.11.2025 CET/CEST

