EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.11.2025 / 17:01 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: HUGO BOSS AG Street: Holy-Allee 3 Postal code: 72555 City: Metzingen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Jane Street Group, LLC

City of registered office, country: Dover, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 03 Nov 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 1.61 % 8.74 % 10.35 % 70400000 Previous notification 2.11 % 3.35 % 5.46 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) US4445601069 0 3245 0.00 % 0 % DE000A1PHFF7 0 1132080 0.00 % 1.61 % Total 1135325 1.61 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Long Call Options 19.12.2025 - 18.12.2026 2250800 3.20 % Total 2250800 3.20 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Short Put Option 21.11.2025 - 19.12.2025 Physical 1476800 2.10 % Equity Swap 09.09.2027 Cash 23743 0.03 % Equity Contract for Difference Cash 3149 0 % Single Stock Future 19.12.2025 - 20.03.2026 Cash 2400000 3.41 % Total 3903692 5.55 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Jane Street Group, LLC % % % Jane Street Europe Limited % % % - % % % Jane Street Group, LLC % % % JSOH, LLC % % % JSOIN (BVI), Ltd. % 8.69 % 10.29 % - % % % Jane Street Group, LLC % % % Jane Street Capital, LLC % % % - % % % Jane Street Group, LLC % % % Jane Street Singapore Pte. Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

07 Nov 2025

