22.01.2026 13:39:53

EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.01.2026 / 13:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HUGO BOSS AG
Street: Holy-Allee 3
Postal code: 72555
City: Metzingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: SOCIETE GENERALE SA
City of registered office, country: PARIS, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 Jan 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 5.06 % 5.06 % 70400000
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1PHFF7 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 503281 0.71 %
American Call Option 2026-12-18 2026-03-20 to 2026-12-18 1636900 2.33 %
European Call Warrant 2027-06-25 2026-03-27 and 2027-06-25 13489 0.02 %
    Total 2153670 3.06 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Contracts For Difference 2028-11-23 2026-02-16 and 2028-11-23 Cash 20971 0.03 %
American Put Option 2027-12-17 2026-03-20 to 2027-12-17 Physical 1235000 1.75 %
European Call Warrant 2026-02-03 2026-02-03 Cash 2 0 %
American Call Warrant 2033-01-03 2026-03-27 to 2027-03 Cash 33664 0.05 %
European Put Warrant 2027-03-26 2026-03-27 to 2027-03-26 Physical 6135 0.01 %
American Put Warrant 2033-01-03 2026-03-20 to 2033-01-03 Cash 16310 0.02 %
American Call Warrant on basket 2033-01-03 Until 2033-01-03 Cash 7563 0.01 %
American Call Option 2033-01-03 2026-03-20 to 2033-01-03 Cash 56259 0.08 %
American Put Option 2033-01-03 2026-03-20 to 2033-01-03 Cash 22234 0.03 %
American Call Option on basket 2033-01-03 Until 2033-01-03 Cash 8483 0.01 %
      Total 1406621 2.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
SOCIETE GENERALE SA % % %
SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Jan 2026


22.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2264592  22.01.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu HUGO BOSS AG

MDAX-Titel HUGO BOSS-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem HUGO BOSS-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verloren

Profitable HUGO BOSS-Investition? So viel Verlust hätte ein früher Einstieg in die HUGO BOSS-Aktie Anlegern gebracht.

22.01.26
Analysen zu HUGO BOSS AG

20.01.26 HUGO BOSS Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.01.26 HUGO BOSS Neutral UBS AG
05.01.26 HUGO BOSS Neutral UBS AG
18.12.25 HUGO BOSS Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.12.25 HUGO BOSS Hold Deutsche Bank AG
