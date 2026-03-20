EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20.03.2026 / 15:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Street:
|Holy-Allee 3
|Postal code:
|72555
|City:
|Metzingen
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900LFVU534EBRXD13
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: SOCIETE GENERALE SA
City of registered office, country: PARIS, France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.00 %
|5.11 %
|5.11 %
|70400000
|Previous notification
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A1PHFF7
|0
|0
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall lent securities
|NA
|NA
|441403
|0.63 %
|American Call Option
|2026-12-18
|2026-03-20 to 2026-12-18
|1636900
|2.33 %
|European Call Warrant
|2027-06-25
|2026-06-26 to 2027-06-25
|20954
|0.03 %
|
|
|Total
|2099257
|2.98 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Contracts For Difference
|2028-01-31
|2026-09-21 to 2028-01-31
|Cash
|3955
|0.01 %
|American Call Warrant
|2033-01-03
|2026-03-20 to 2033-01-03
|Cash
|33607
|0.05 %
|American Put Option
|2027-12-17
|2026-03-20 to 2027-12-17
|Physical
|1358900
|1.93 %
|European Put Warrant
|2027-03-26
|2026-06-26 to 2027-03-26
|Physical
|5625
|0.01 %
|American Put Warrant
|2033-01-03
|2026-03-20 to 2033-01-03
|Cash
|12468
|0.02 %
|American Call Warrant on basket
|2033-01-03
|Until 2033-01-03
|Cash
|7421
|0.01 %
|American Call Option
|2033-01-03
|2026-03-20 to 2033-01-03
|Cash
|50333
|0.07 %
|American Put Option
|2033-01-03
|2026-03-20 to 2033-01-03
|Cash
|18391
|0.03 %
|American Call Option on basket
|2033-01-03
|Until 2033-01-03
|Cash
|7973
|0.01 %
|
|
|
|Total
|1498673
|2.13 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|SOCIETE GENERALE SA
| %
| %
| %
|SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
20.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|
|Holy-Allee 3
|
|72555 Metzingen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2295384 20.03.2026 CET/CEST