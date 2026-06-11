EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11.06.2026 / 16:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Street:
|Holy-Allee 3
|Postal code:
|72555
|City:
|Metzingen
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900LFVU534EBRXD13
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.02 %
|8.53 %
|11.55 %
|70400000
|Previous notification
|3.31 %
|8.55 %
|11.86 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A1PHFF7
|0
|2124637
|0.00 %
|3.02 %
|US4445601069
|0
|656
|0.00 %
|0 %
|Total
|2125293
|3.02 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to Recall
|n/a
|n/a
|132070
|0.19 %
|Rights of Use Common Stock
|n/a
|n/a
|250380
|0.36 %
|Rights of Use Depositary Receipts
|n/a
|n/a
|11
|0 %
|Physical Call Options
|19/06/2026 - 18/12/2026
|n/a
|625000
|0.89 %
|
|
|Total
|1007461
|1.43 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Put Options
|19/06/2026 - 16/06/2028
|n/a
|Physical
|3640000
|5.17 %
|Swaps
|02/07/2026 - 25/05/2028
|n/a
|Cash
|1358913
|1.93 %
|
|
|
|Total
|4998913
|7.10 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch International
| %
|7.98 %
|10.76 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
11.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|
|Holy-Allee 3
|
|72555 Metzingen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2344524 11.06.2026 CET/CEST