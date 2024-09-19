|
19.09.2024 10:09:17
EQS-PVR: Hypoport SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Hypoport SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
19.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hypoport SE
|Heidestraße 8
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hypoport.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1991603 19.09.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hypoport SEmehr Nachrichten
|
19.09.24
|EQS-PVR: Hypoport SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
19.09.24
|EQS-PVR: Hypoport SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
18.09.24
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsende mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: So performt der SDAX nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.24
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX zum Handelsstart stärker (finanzen.at)
|
16.09.24
|XETRA-Handel SDAX im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16.09.24
|Montagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX sackt am Montagmittag ab (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Hypoport SEmehr Analysen
|14.08.24
|Hypoport Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.08.24
|Hypoport Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.07.24
|Hypoport Hold
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|19.06.24
|Hypoport Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.06.24
|Hypoport Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.24
|Hypoport Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.08.24
|Hypoport Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.07.24
|Hypoport Hold
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|19.06.24
|Hypoport Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.06.24
|Hypoport Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.08.24
|Hypoport Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.08.24
|Hypoport Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.06.24
|Hypoport Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.06.24
|Hypoport Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.05.24
|Hypoport Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.01.23
|Hypoport Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.12.22