EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018



United Kingdom, 18.1.2022

1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Bank of America Corporation

City: Wilmington, DE

Country: United States of America

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 14.1.2022



6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 1,64 % 1,93 % 3,58 % 123 293 795 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2,87 % 1,25 % 4,12 %



7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A21KS2 2 027 881 1,64 % SUBTOTAL A 2 027 881 1,64 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 7 095 0,01 % Rights of Use N/A N/A 2 224 299 1,80 % SUBTOTAL B.1 2 231 394 1,81 %

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 08/06/2023 - 04/07/2023 N/A Cash 153 317 0,12 % SUBTOTAL B.2 153 317 0,12 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Bank of America Corporation 2 NB Holdings Corporation 1 3 BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited 2 4 BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited 3 5 ML UK Capital Holdings Limited 4 6 Merrill Lynch International 5 1,64 % 1,93 % 3,57 % 7 BofA Securities, Inc. 2 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL total in section 8 has rounded down to 3,57% instead of 3,58% which is calculated by the system.

United Kingdom am 18.1.2022