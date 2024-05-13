|
13.05.2024 10:49:18
EQS-PVR: Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Infineon Technologies AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
13.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1901509 13.05.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Infineon AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12:27
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: TecDAX legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Verluste in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 am Montagmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Verluste in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
10:49
|EQS-PVR: Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
10:04
|DAX 40-Papier Infineon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Infineon-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Montagshandel in Frankfurt: TecDAX zum Start des Montagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Montagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start des Montagshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|Börse Europa: Euro STOXX 50 schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Infineon AGmehr Analysen
|10.05.24
|Infineon Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.05.24
|Infineon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.05.24
|Infineon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.24
|Infineon Buy
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Infineon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.24
|Infineon Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.05.24
|Infineon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.05.24
|Infineon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.24
|Infineon Buy
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Infineon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.24
|Infineon Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.05.24
|Infineon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.05.24
|Infineon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.24
|Infineon Buy
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Infineon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.06.23
|Infineon Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.06.23
|Infineon Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.23
|Infineon Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.23
|Infineon Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.23
|Infineon Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.24
|Infineon Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.24
|Infineon Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Infineon Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.24
|Infineon Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.24
|Infineon Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Infineon AG
|37,28
|-1,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX: Zurückhaltung prägt den Montagshandel -- DAX mit leichten Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist zum Wochenstart nur wenig Bewegung zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es unterdessen ebenfalls leicht abwärts. In Fernost wagen sich Anleger am Montag kaum aus der Deckung.