Infineon Aktie
WKN: 623100 / ISIN: DE0006231004
|
29.05.2026 11:11:33
EQS-PVR: Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Infineon Technologies AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2335898 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Infineon AG
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29.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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29.05.26
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: TecDAX zeigt sich am Freitagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
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29.05.26
|Börse Europa in Grün: Euro STOXX 50 am Freitagnachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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29.05.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX fällt (finanzen.at)
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29.05.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: DAX zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
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29.05.26
|Euro STOXX 50 aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 verbucht mittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.26
|TecDAX-Handel aktuell: TecDAX mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.26
|EQS-PVR: Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Infineon AG
|28.05.26
|Infineon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.05.26
|Infineon Buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|15.05.26
|Infineon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.05.26
|Infineon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.05.26
|Infineon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.05.26
|Infineon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.05.26
|Infineon Buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|15.05.26
|Infineon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.05.26
|Infineon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.05.26
|Infineon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.05.26
|Infineon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.05.26
|Infineon Buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|15.05.26
|Infineon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.05.26
|Infineon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.05.26
|Infineon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.05.26
|Infineon Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Infineon Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.04.26
|Infineon Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.26
|Infineon Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.03.26
|Infineon Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Infineon AG
|81,60
|2,22%
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