03.05.2023 10:17:51
EQS-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
03.05.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Instone Real Estate Group SE
|Grugaplatz 2-4
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.instone.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1623129 03.05.2023 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Instone Real Estate Group AGmehr Analysen
|17.03.23
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.01.23
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.01.23
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.11.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Instone Real Estate Group AG
|6,66
|-2,77%
