EQS-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

On April 28, 2023, we received the following notification pursuant to Section 43 WpHG from the notifying party specified below:

April 26, 2023

Subj: Notification of Major Holdings

In compliance with applicable German securities laws, this is to formally notify Instone Real Estate Group SE ('Instone') that Samarra Company Limited ('Samarra') has filed on 25 April 2023 a Sec. 33 Notification of Major Holdings with BaFin ('Notification') in connection with its holdings in your esteemed company.

The intent of the Notification is to disclose to BaFin that Samarra has crossed the 10% holding threshold in Instone and that its current holdings in your company stand at 10.04% of the voting rights.

We confirm that the goal behind Samarras recent purchase of Instone shares and its holding of 10.04% of Instones voting rights is merely for trading profits purposes. Samarra does not seek to influence the composition of the administrative, managing or supervisory bodies of Instone neither does it seek any material change in the current policies of the company in relation to the capital structure, the ratio between equity and debt or the dividends.

Samarra does not intend, as at today, to acquire further voting rights directly or indirectly within the next 12 months. At the same time, Samarra cannot rule out that it would or may purchase additional voting rights during said period depending on market opportunities, Instones operational performance and broader German macro indicators.

Please note that the voting rights were acquired using solely equity.

Many Thanks in advance

Essa Mohammed Abdulkhuder A H Ibrahim

Director