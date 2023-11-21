21.11.2023 11:48:06

EQS-PVR: InVision AG: Correction of a release from 17/11/2023 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: InVision AG
InVision AG: Correction of a release from 17/11/2023 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.11.2023 / 11:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: InVision AG
Street: Speditionstraße 5
Postal code: 40221
City: Düsseldorf, Germany
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200OU8RFEMSDLBM19

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group announcement due to threshold contact at subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Peter Bollenbeck
Date of birth: 02 Apr 1973

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Acme 42 GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Nov 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 57.72 % 0.00 % 57.72 % 2235000
Previous notification 54.45 % 0 % 54.45 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005859698 0 1290018 0.00 % 57.72 %
Total 1290018 57.72 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Peter Bollenbeck % % %
Acme 42 GmbH 57.72 % % 57.72 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Nov 2023


Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: InVision AG
Speditionstraße 5
40221 Düsseldorf, Germany
Germany
Internet: www.ivx.com

 
