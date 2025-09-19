JENOPTIK Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB60 / ISIN: DE000A2NB601
|
19.09.2025 11:22:23
EQS-PVR: JENOPTIK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: JENOPTIK AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
19.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JENOPTIK AG
|Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jenoptik.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2200592 19.09.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JENOPTIK AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:22
|EQS-PVR: JENOPTIK AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
11:22
|EQS-PVR: JENOPTIK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
16.09.25
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
12.09.25
|TecDAX-Wert JENOPTIK-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine JENOPTIK-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.25
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.25
|Verluste in Frankfurt: TecDAX fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.25
|JENOPTIK-Aktie etwas tiefer: Ausbau in Jena - JENOPTIK setzt auf erweiterte Optik-Fertigung (Dow Jones)
|
08.09.25
|Handel in Frankfurt: Am Montagnachmittag Gewinne im TecDAX (finanzen.at)