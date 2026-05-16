JENOPTIK Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB60 / ISIN: DE000A2NB601
|
16.05.2026 15:25:03
EQS-PVR: JENOPTIK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: JENOPTIK AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
16.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JENOPTIK AG
|Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jenoptik.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2328548 16.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu JENOPTIK AG
|
16.05.26
|EQS-PVR: JENOPTIK AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
16.05.26
|EQS-PVR: JENOPTIK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
14.05.26
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: Pluszeichen im TecDAX (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.26
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX am Mittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX klettert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.26
|XETRA-Handel: MDAX letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.26
|Halbleiterwerte im Aufwind: JENOPTIK mit neuem Rekord, Infineon und AIXTRON fester (dpa-AFX)
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13.05.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: TecDAX am Nachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu JENOPTIK AG
|13.05.26
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.26
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.05.26
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|JENOPTIK Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.05.26
|JENOPTIK Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.05.26
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.26
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.05.26
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|JENOPTIK Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.05.26
|JENOPTIK Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.05.26
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.26
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.05.26
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|JENOPTIK Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.05.26
|JENOPTIK Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.26
|JENOPTIK Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.03.26
|JENOPTIK Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.03.26
|JENOPTIK Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.02.26
|JENOPTIK Halten
|DZ BANK
|18.02.26
|JENOPTIK Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|JENOPTIK AG
|44,58
|-1,02%
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