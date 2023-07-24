EQS-PVR: JOST Werke SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

On July 20, 2023, Allianz SE, Munich, Germany, notified JOST Werke SE pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG in conjunction with. Section 37 (1) WpHG of the following:



Notification pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG in conjunction with. Section 37 (1) WpHG

Dear Sir or Madam,

We refer to our voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33, 34 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) dated July 19, 2023, regarding our share of voting rights in JOST Werke SE.

Regarding the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights, we hereby disclose in accordance with Section 43 (1) in conjunction with Section 37 (1) WpHG that the voting rights belong to investment funds as defined in Section 1 (1) of the German Investment Code (KAGB) for which Allianz Global Investors GmbH, Frankfurt ('Allianz Global Investors'), is the management company. All decisions in connection with the management of these investment assets such as the exercise of voting rights and investment decisions are made by Allianz Global Investors independently of Allianz SE, Allianz Deutschland AG and Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft. Accordingly, Allianz SE, Allianz Deutschland AG and Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft do not themselves pursue any of the objectives set out in Section 43 (1) sentence 3 WpHG. The funds used for the acquisition of the voting rights attributable to us originate from own funds of the Allianz Group.

For the objectives pursued by Allianz Global Investors, we refer to its notification dated July 13, 2021, which also covers the investment assets attributable to Allianz SE, Allianz Deutschland AG and Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft.



