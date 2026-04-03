K+S Aktie
WKN DE: KSAG88 / ISIN: DE000KSAG888
|
03.04.2026 18:10:04
EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
03.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|K+S Aktiengesellschaft
|Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
|34131 Kassel
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.k-plus-s.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2303708 03.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu K+S AG
|
03.04.26
|EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
02.04.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.26
|Börse Frankfurt: MDAX notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: So performt der MDAX am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: MDAX zeigt sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.26
|EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
01.04.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX gibt zum Handelsende Gas (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: MDAX liegt am Mittwochnachmittag deutlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu K+S AG
|31.03.26
|K+S Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.03.26
|K+S Sell
|UBS AG
|25.03.26
|K+S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.03.26
|K+S Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.26
|K+S Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.03.26
|K+S Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.03.26
|K+S Sell
|UBS AG
|25.03.26
|K+S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.03.26
|K+S Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.26
|K+S Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.03.26
|K+S Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.03.26
|K+S Sell
|UBS AG
|18.03.26
|K+S Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.26
|K+S Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.03.26
|K+S Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.03.26
|K+S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.26
|K+S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.01.26
|K+S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.11.25
|K+S Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.25
|K+S Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|K+S AG
|16,44
|3,33%
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