K+S Aktie
WKN DE: KSAG88 / ISIN: DE000KSAG888
|
29.07.2026 18:05:03
EQS-PVR: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Rossmann Beteiligungs GmbH, Burgwedel, Germany informed us on July 28, 2026 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from July 21, 2026 , as follows:
29.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|K+S Aktiengesellschaft
|Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
|34131 Kassel
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.k-plus-s.com
|LEI Code:
|529900YURAYD4IJX2J91
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2373382 29.07.2026 CET/CEST
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