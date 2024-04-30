EQS-PVR: KATEK SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: KATEK SE

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: KATEK SE Street: Promenadeplatz 12 Postal code: 80333 City: München

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299000GH0E40P6I9F13

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Squarepoint Holdings Limited

City of registered office, country: George Town, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Squarepoint Diversified Partners Fund Limited



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 05 Feb 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.1891 % 0.0002 % 3.1893 % 14445687 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2TSQH7 0 460695 0.00 % 3.1891 % Total 460695 3.1891 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Cash settled equity swap 5.02.2025 Cash 25 0.0002 % Total 25 0.0002 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Squarepoint Holding Limited % % % Squarepoint International Feeder Limited % % % Squarepoint Master Fund Limited % % % Squarepoint Diversified Partners Funds Limited 3.19 % % % - % % % Squarepoint Holding Limited % % % Squarepoint Master Fund Limited % % % Squarepoint Diversified Partners Fund Limited 3.19 % % % - % % % Squarepoint Holding Limited % % % Squarepoint Group Intermediate GP Limited % % % Squarepoint Group Intermediate LP % % % Squarepoint LLC % % % Squarepoint Ops LLC 3.19 % % % - % % % Squarepoint Holding Limited % % % Squarepoint Private Limited % % % Squarepoint UK Holdco 2 Limited % % % Squarepoint Capital LLC 3.19 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Squarepoint Ops LLC has delegated, via a sub-IMA, the management of Squarepoint Diversified Partners Fund Limited to Squarepoint Capital LLP.

Date

25 Apr 2024

