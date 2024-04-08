|
08.04.2024 11:51:12
EQS-PVR: KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: KION GROUP AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
08.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kiongroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1875505 08.04.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KION GROUP AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: KION GROUP gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
09.04.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: MDAX verbucht zum Ende des Dienstagshandels Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.24
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der MDAX am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.24
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht am Mittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.24
|MDAX-Titel KION GROUP-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in KION GROUP von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.24
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|EQS-PVR: KION GROUP AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
08.04.24
|EQS-PVR: KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)