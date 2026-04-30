KION GROUP Aktie
WKN DE: KGX888 / ISIN: DE000KGX8881
|
30.04.2026 09:17:52
EQS-PVR: KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: KION GROUP AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
30.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kiongroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2318702 30.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu KION GROUP AG
|
30.04.26
|KION-Aktie mit Plus: Gewinnsprung nach Verlust - Auftragseingang über Erwartungen (dpa-AFX)
|
30.04.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Kion überzeugt mit Auftragseingang - Bodenbildungsversuch (dpa-AFX)
|
30.04.26
|ROUNDUP: Vorzieheffekte füllen Auftragsbuch bei Kion - Jahresziele bestätigt (dpa-AFX)
|
30.04.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Start in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.26
|EQS-PVR: KION GROUP AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
30.04.26
|EQS-PVR: KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
30.04.26
|Kion steigert Marge und bestätigt Prognose (Dow Jones)
|
30.04.26
|EQS-News: KION mit positivem Start in das Jahr 2026 – starker Auftragseingang (EQS Group)
Analysen zu KION GROUP AG
|17:44
|KION GROUP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.26
|KION GROUP Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|KION GROUP Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.04.26
|KION GROUP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|KION GROUP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17:44
|KION GROUP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.26
|KION GROUP Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|KION GROUP Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.04.26
|KION GROUP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|KION GROUP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17:44
|KION GROUP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.26
|KION GROUP Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|KION GROUP Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.04.26
|KION GROUP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|KION GROUP Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.02.26
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.01.26
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.01.26
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|KION GROUP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.04.26
|KION GROUP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|KION GROUP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.12.25
|KION GROUP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.11.25
|KION GROUP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KION GROUP AG
|44,19
|3,20%