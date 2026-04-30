KION GROUP Aktie

KION GROUP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: KGX888 / ISIN: DE000KGX8881

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30.04.2026 09:17:52

EQS-PVR: KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: KION GROUP AG
KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.04.2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: KION GROUP AG
Street: Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
Postal code: 60549
City: Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005KY91C4C6U9H17

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amundi S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.04 % 0.03 % 2.06 % 131198647
Previous notification 3.19 % 0.03 % 3.22 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KGX8881 0 2670860 0 % 2.04 %
Total 2670860 2.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Securities lent (right to recall) 38359 0.03 %
    Total 38359 0.03 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi SGR SpA % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
CPR Asset Management SA % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Deutschland GmbH % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Hong Kong Ltd % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
SABADELL ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, SGIIC % % %
- % % %
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Austria GmbH % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 Apr 2026


30.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2318702  30.04.2026 CET/CEST

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