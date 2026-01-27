EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Kontron AG

Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.01.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Glasgow, 27.1.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Kontron AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Morgan Stanley

City: Wilmington, Delaware

Country: USA 4. Name of shareholder(s): Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23.1.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

0,44 %

8,12 %

8,56 %

63 860 568 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0,19 %

7,64 %

7,83 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A0E9W5 283 764 0,44 % SUBTOTAL A 283 764 0,44 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 3 372 959 5,28 % SUBTOTAL B.1 3 372 959 5,28 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Equity Swap From 18.03.2026 to 10.10.2028 at any time Cash 1 811 124 2,84 % SUBTOTAL B.2 1 811 124 2,84 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Morgan Stanley 2 Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC 1 3 Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC 2 4 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3 0,00 % 0,10 % 0,10 % 5 Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC 1 6 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 2 0,00 % 4,42 % 4,42 % 7 Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. 1 8 Morgan Stanley International Limited 7 9 Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) 8 10 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 9 0,44 % 3,60 % 4,04 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - Glasgow am 27.1.2026

27.01.2026 CET/CEST

