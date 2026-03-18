EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Kontron AG
Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
18.03.2026 / 18:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 18.3.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Kontron AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City: Wilmington, DE
Country: United States of America (USA)
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16.3.2026
6. Total positions
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
|
0,52 %
|
4,49 %
|
5,01 %
|
63 860 568
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
0,63 %
|
4,36 %
|
4,99 %
|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000A0E9W5
|
|330 684
|
|0,52 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|330 684
|0,52 %
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|Securities Lending
|Open
|N/A
|2 047 038
|3,21 %
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|2 047 038
|3,21 %
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical /
Cash Settlement
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Swap
|10/03/2036
|N/A
|Cash
|739 826
|1,16 %
|Call warrant
|31/12/2030
|N/A
|Cash
|83 584
|0,13 %
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|823 410
|1,29 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|No.
|Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Shares held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|2
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
|1
|
|
|
|3
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
|2
|
|
|
|4
|Goldman Sachs International
|3
|0,11 %
|2,93 %
|3,04 %
|5
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|1
|0,00 %
|1,22 %
|1,22 %
|6
|Goldman Sachs Bank USA
|1
|
|
|
|7
|Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
|6
|0,01 %
|0,34 %
|0,35 %
|8
|GSAM Holdings LLC
|1
|
|
|
|9
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|8
|0,03 %
|0,00 %
|0,03 %
|10
|GSAMI Holdings I LLC
|8
|
|
|
|11
|GSAMI Holdings II Ltd
|10
|
|
|
|12
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd
|11
|
|
|
|13
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management International
|12
|0,08 %
|0,00 %
|0,08 %
|14
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
|8
|
|
|
|15
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
|14
|
|
|
|16
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
|15
|
|
|
|17
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
|16
|
|
|
|18
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
|17
|
|
|
|19
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V.
|18
|
|
|
|20
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V.
|19
|0,28 %
|0,00 %
|0,28 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
-
London am 18.3.2026
18.03.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News