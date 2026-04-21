Kontron Aktie
WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
|
21.04.2026 18:30:03
EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Kontron AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 20.4.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Kontron AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16.4.2026
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
-
London am 20.4.2026
21.04.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2311542 21.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Kontron
|
21.04.26
|EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
21.04.26
|EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
21.04.26
|TecDAX-Wert Kontron-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Kontron-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.04.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen TecDAX zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
20.04.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: TecDAX zeigt sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20.04.26
|EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information (EQS Group)
|
20.04.26
|EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Sonstige Emittenten-/Unternehmensinformationen (EQS Group)
|
16.04.26
|EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Kontron
|30.03.26
|Kontron kaufen
|Warburg Research
|30.03.26
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.03.26
|Kontron Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.03.26
|Kontron Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.26
|Kontron Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.26
|Kontron kaufen
|Warburg Research
|30.03.26
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.03.26
|Kontron Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.03.26
|Kontron Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.26
|Kontron Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.26
|Kontron kaufen
|Warburg Research
|30.03.26
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.03.26
|Kontron Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.03.26
|Kontron Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.26
|Kontron Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.20
|Kontron Hold
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|14.04.20
|Kontron neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|26.08.19
|Kontron Hold
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kontron
|21,22
|0,47%
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