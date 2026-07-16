Kontron Aktie

Kontron für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.07.2026 07:00:04

EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Kontron AG
Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London,  15.7.2026

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Kontron AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: U.S.A.

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 14.7.2026

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
0,57 %		  
3,50 %		  
4,07 %		  
63 860 568
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
 		  
 		  
 		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A0E9W5   365 798   0,57 %
SUBTOTAL A 365 798 0,57 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Securities Lent n/a n/a 1 040 035 1,63 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 1 040 035 1,63 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
CFD n/a n/a Cash 1 193 395 1,87 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 1 193 395 1,87 %

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.        
2 BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC 1      
3 BlackRock Finance, Inc. 2      
4 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 3      
5 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 4      
6 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 5      
7 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 6      
8 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 7      
9 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 8      
10 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited 9      
11 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited 10      
12 BlackRock Group Limited 11      
13 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12      
14 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 12      
15 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 14      
16 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12      
17 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 5      
18 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 17      
19 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 6      
20 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 19      
21 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 5      
22 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 21      
23 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 22      
24 BlackRock Fund Advisors 23      
25 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 23      
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%.

 

 London am  15.7.2026

 


16.07.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
LEI Code: 5299002PSXXMVHB26433

 
End of News EQS News Service

2366524  16.07.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kontron

mehr Nachrichten