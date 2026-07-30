EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Kontron AG

Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.07.2026 / 15:10 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Wien, 30.7.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Kontron AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: ENNOCONN Corporation

City: Taipeh

Country: Taiwan 4. Name of shareholder(s): ENNOCONN Corporation

ENNOCONN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD

ENNOCONN INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO., LTD 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 27.7.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

28,84 %

19,24 %

48,08 %

63 860 568 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

28,84 %

1,33 %

30,17 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A0E9W5 55 726 18 359 871 0,09 % 28,75 % SUBTOTAL A 18 415 597 28,84 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Eingelieferte Aktien n/a n/a Physisch 12 289 840 19,24 % SUBTOTAL B.2 12 289 840 19,24 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 ENNOCONN Corporation 0,09 % 19,24 % 19,33 % 2 ENNOCONN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD 1 2,39 % 0,00 % 2,39 % 3 ENNOCONN INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO., LTD 1 26,36 % 0,00 % 26,36 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Die gemeldeten Finanzinstrumenten sind Aktien der Kontron AG, die in das am 29.06.2026 veröffentlichte Pflichtangebot der ENNOCONN Corporation eingeliefert wurden. Der angegebene Tag der Schwellenberührung entspricht dem Ende der Angebotsfrist, also dem 27.07.2026, 24:00 MESZ. Die ENNOCONN Corporation hat die Information über die Anzahl der eingelieferten Aktien am 30.07.2026 erhalten. Die eingelieferten Aktien wurden noch nicht an die ENNOCONN Corporation als Bieterin übertragen, weil noch nicht alle aufschiebenden Bedingungen des Angebots eingetreten sind. Es wird darauf hingewiesen, dass sich die Anzahl der in das Angebot eingelieferten Aktien noch verringern (nicht aber erhöhen) kann, da Aktionäre im Zeitraum seit dem Ende der Angebotsfrist bis zur Bekanntmachung des Eintritts aller Angebotsbedingungen ein Rücktrittsrecht haben. Wien am 30.7.2026

30.07.2026 CET/CEST

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