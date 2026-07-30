Kontron Aktie
WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
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30.07.2026 15:10:33
EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Kontron AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Wien, 30.7.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Kontron AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s): ENNOCONN Corporation
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 27.7.2026
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Die gemeldeten Finanzinstrumenten sind Aktien der Kontron AG, die in das am 29.06.2026 veröffentlichte Pflichtangebot der ENNOCONN Corporation eingeliefert wurden. Der angegebene Tag der Schwellenberührung entspricht dem Ende der Angebotsfrist, also dem 27.07.2026, 24:00 MESZ. Die ENNOCONN Corporation hat die Information über die Anzahl der eingelieferten Aktien am 30.07.2026 erhalten. Die eingelieferten Aktien wurden noch nicht an die ENNOCONN Corporation als Bieterin übertragen, weil noch nicht alle aufschiebenden Bedingungen des Angebots eingetreten sind. Es wird darauf hingewiesen, dass sich die Anzahl der in das Angebot eingelieferten Aktien noch verringern (nicht aber erhöhen) kann, da Aktionäre im Zeitraum seit dem Ende der Angebotsfrist bis zur Bekanntmachung des Eintritts aller Angebotsbedingungen ein Rücktrittsrecht haben.
Wien am 30.7.2026
30.07.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|LEI Code:
|5299002PSXXMVHB26433
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2374714 30.07.2026 CET/CEST
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