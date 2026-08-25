EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Kontron AG

Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



25.08.2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Warsaw, 24.8.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Kontron AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City: Wilmington, DE

Country: United States of America (USA) 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 20.8.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

1,07 %

1,85 %

2,92 %

63 860 568 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0,57 %

4,98 %

5,56 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A0E9W5 684 067 1,07 % SUBTOTAL A 684 067 1,07 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Securities Lending Open n.a. 858 616 1,34 % SUBTOTAL B.1 858 616 1,34 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Swap 07/08/2036 n.a. Cash 205 019 0,32 % Call Warrant 31/12/2030 n.a. Cash 117 107 0,18 % SUBTOTAL B.2 322 126 0,50 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 1 3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 2 4 Goldman Sachs International 3 0,09 % 1,34 % 1,43 % 5 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 1 0,80 % 0,32 % 1,12 % 6 Goldman Sachs Bank USA 1 7 Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE 6 0,00 % 0,19 % 0,19 % 8 GSAM Holdings LLC 1 9 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 8 0,04 % 0,00 % 0,04 % 10 GSAMI Holdings I LLC 8 11 GSAMI Holdings II Ltd 10 12 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd 11 13 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 12 0,01 % 0,00 % 0,01 % 14 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC 8 15 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd 14 16 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd 15 17 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. 16 18 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. 17 19 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. 18 20 Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. 19 0,13 % 0,00 % 0,13 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Please note that the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places. Therefore, there is a possibility of a rounding error. Warsaw am 24.8.2026

25.08.2026 CET/CEST

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