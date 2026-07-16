Kontron Aktie
WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
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16.07.2026 07:00:04
EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
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EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Kontron AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 15.7.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Kontron AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 14.7.2026
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%.
London am 15.7.2026
16.07.2026 CET/CEST
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Österreich
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|LEI Code:
|5299002PSXXMVHB26433
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS News-Service
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2366524 16.07.2026 CET/CEST
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