EQS-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.01.2025
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kennedyplatz 1
Postal code: 50569
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): David Einhorn
Date of birth: 20 Nov 1968

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Dec 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.49 % 2.00 % 6.49 % 86346303
Previous notification 3.92 % 2.00 % 5.92 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005470405 0 3880000 0.00 % 4.49 %
Total 3880000 4.49 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 30/12/2024 Daily Cash 75170 0.09 %
Swap 11/11/2027 Daily Cash 149739 0.17 %
Swap 12/11/2027 Daily Cash 302364 0.35 %
Swap 15/11/2027 Daily Cash 405062 0.47 %
Swap 16/11/2027 Daily Cash 19379 0.02 %
Swap 17/11/2027 Daily Cash 21096 0.02 %
Swap 18/11/2027 Daily Cash 264114 0.31 %
Swap 19/11/2027 Daily Cash 146538 0.17 %
Swap 22/11/2027 Daily Cash 304605 0.35 %
Swap 23/11/2027 Daily Cash 4540 0.01 %
Swap 24/11/2027 Daily Cash 33393 0.04 %
      Total 1726000 2.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-David Einhorn % % %
-DME Management GP, LLC % % %
-GCOI Intermediate, LP % % %
-Greenlight Capital Offshore Master, Ltd. 3.03 % % %
- % % %
-David Einhorn % % %
-DME Advisors GP, LLC % % %
-DME Capital Management, LP 3.49 % % 5.05 %
- % % %
-David Einhorn % % %
-DME Advisors, LLC % % %
-DME Advisors II, LLC % % %
-Solasglas Investments, LP % % %
- % % %
-David Einhorn % % %
-DME Advisors GP, LLC % % %
-DME Advisors, LP % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Jan 2025


Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com

 
