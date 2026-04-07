LANXESS Aktie
WKN DE: 547040 / ISIN: DE0005470405
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07.04.2026 14:04:53
EQS-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Causeway Capital Management Trust, Los Angeles, United States of America (USA) informed us on April 02, 2026 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from March 09, 2026 , as follows:
07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
|Kennedyplatz 1
|50569 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.lanxess.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2304166 07.04.2026 CET/CEST
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