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WKN DE: A3CS4Z / ISIN: LU2358378979

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11.05.2026 11:00:04

EQS-PVR: learnd SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: learnd SE
learnd SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.05.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: learnd SE
Street: 9, rue de Bitbourg
Postal code: 1273
City: Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200CLINOY60KP3T33

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Josef Brunner
Date of birth: 21 Oct 1981
Legal entity: GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG
City of registered office, country: Pullach, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 May 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 24.29 % 13.49 % 37.78 % 24,733,237
Previous notification 25.61 % 12.7 % 38.31 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
LU2358378979 18,495 5,990,388 0.07 % 24.21 %
Total 6,008,883 24.29 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Class B Warrants 18.01.2028 The Class B Warrants will become exercisable 30 days following the consummation of the business combination Physical 3,336,526 13.49 %
      Total 3,336,526 13.49 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Josef Brunner 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.00 %
AFT Tech Ventures AG 8.56 % 0.00 % 8.56 %
AFT Tech Ventures SwissCommerce GmbH 11.63 % 0.00 % 11.63 %
Learnd Invest GmbH 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %
GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG 4.02 % 13.49 % 17.51 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 May 2026


11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: learnd SE
9, rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://learnd.co.uk/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2324464  11.05.2026 CET/CEST

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