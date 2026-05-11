learnd Aktie
WKN DE: A3CS4Z / ISIN: LU2358378979
|
11.05.2026 11:00:04
EQS-PVR: learnd SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: learnd SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|learnd SE
|9, rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|https://learnd.co.uk/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2324464 11.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-
|
11.05.26
|EQS-PVR: learnd SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
11.05.26
|EQS-PVR: learnd SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
01.05.26
|EQS-News: learnd SE – FY 2025 Results (EQS Group)
|
03.02.26
|learnd setzt Wachstumskurs mit Übernahme von Safe & Sound Control Systems fort (EQS Group)
|
03.02.26
|learnd Continues Growth Trajectory with Acquisition of Safe & Sound Control Systems (EQS Group)
|
30.01.26
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, buy (EQS Group)
|
30.01.26
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09.01.26
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, buy (EQS Group)
Analysen zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-
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|learnd SE Registered Shs -A-
|2,60
|-1,52%
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