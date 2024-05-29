|
29.05.2024 12:46:25
EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien SE
On 28 May 2024, LEG Immobilien SE received the following notification:
In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRock’s holding in LEG Immobilien SE, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the “Notifying Parties”):
The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.
|23.05.24
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.05.24
|LEG Immobilien Add
|Baader Bank
|16.05.24
|LEG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|LEG Immobilien Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.24
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LEG Immobilien
|79,88
|-2,28%
