04.06.2024 11:43:46
EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEG Immobilien SE
|Flughafenstraße 99
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leg-se.com
03.06.24
LEG Immobilien Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.05.24
LEG Immobilien Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.05.24
LEG Immobilien Add
Baader Bank
16.05.24
LEG Immobilien Hold
Deutsche Bank AG
15.05.24
LEG Immobilien Hold
Jefferies & Company Inc.
