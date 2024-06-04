04.06.2024 11:43:46

EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien SE
LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.06.2024 / 11:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LEG Immobilien SE
Street: Flughafenstraße 99
Postal code: 40474
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200SO40AKONBO0Z96

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 May 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.88 % 0.36 % 3.24 % 74109276
Previous notification 3.23 % 0.34 % 3.57 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000LEG1110 0 2134624 0 % 2.88 %
Total 2134624 2.88 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of use over shares At any time 53166 0.07 %
Right to Recall of Lent shares At any time 11900 0.02 %
    Total 65066 0.09 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Convertible Bonds (DE000A289T23) 30/06/2028 15/09/2020-28/04/2028 Physical 47432 0.06 %
Convertible Bonds (DE000A2GSDH2) 01/09/2025 12/10/2017-28/07/2025 Physical 70173 0.09 %
Right of use over Convertible bonds (DE000A289T23) 15/09/2020-28/04/2028 Physical 59807 0.08 %
Equity Swaps 25/10/2024-07/01/2025 Cash 25132 0.03 %
      Total 202544 0.27 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) LLC % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Life Limited % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Financial Services Inc. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse International % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
03 Jun 2024


Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com

 
