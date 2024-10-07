|
07.10.2024 12:08:15
EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien SE
On 3 October 2024, LEG Immobilien SE received the following notification:
Subject: Statement of Intent
In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRock’s holding in LEG IMMOBILIEN SE, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the “Notifying Parties”):
The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed.
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.
17.09.24
LEG Immobilien Add
Baader Bank
10.09.24
LEG Immobilien Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.09.24
LEG Immobilien Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.09.24
LEG Immobilien Hold
Warburg Research
28.08.24
LEG Immobilien Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
