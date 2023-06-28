EQS-PVR: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.06.2023 16:20:08

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.06.2023
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Leifheitstraße 1
Postal code: 56377
City: Nassau
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900DBX574P554QO57

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
As an effect of a legal (side step) merger between Gerlin N.V. and newly incorporated Gerlin Participaties Coöperatief U.A., as per June 16th 2023 the shareholders of Gerlin N.V. have become shareholders of Gerlin Participaties at the same moment Gerlin N.V. ceased to exist.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Gerlin Participaties Coöperatief U.A.
City of registered office, country: Maarsbergen, Netherlands

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 Jun 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 8.53 % 0.00 % 8.53 % 10,000,000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE006464506 852,915 0 8.53 % 0.00 %
Total 852,915 8.53 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Gerlin N.V., the predecessor holding company, had notified a previous holding of 5,05 % of the voting rights attached to shares. Gerlin N.V. has ceased to exist with the merger and was replaced by by the newly incorporated Gerlin Participaties Coöperatief U.A. 

Date
27 Jun 2023


Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
