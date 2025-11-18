LEIFHEIT Aktie
WKN: 646450 / ISIN: DE0006464506
|
18.11.2025 14:50:23
EQS-PVR: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft
On 14 November 2025, Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spain informed Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft, Nassau, Germany pursuant to Art. 43 (1) WpHG, thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 20% from 4 November 2025, as follows:
”Notification pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Gesetz über den Wertpapierhandel - 'WpHG')
In this context we inform you pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG as follows:
The investment now representing approximately 21.27% of the voting rights in Leifheit by Alantra EQMC, which led to the aforementioned voting rights notification threshold being exceeded due to such capital reduction, was financed by the equity of the funds managed by Alantra EQMC.”
18.11.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2231872 18.11.2025 CET/CEST
