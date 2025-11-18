LEIFHEIT Aktie

WKN: 646450 / ISIN: DE0006464506

18.11.2025 14:50:23

EQS-PVR: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.11.2025 / 14:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 14 November 2025, Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spain informed Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft, Nassau, Germany pursuant to Art. 43 (1) WpHG, thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 20% from 4 November 2025, as follows:

 

”Notification pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Gesetz über den Wertpapierhandel - 'WpHG')

Dear Sirs,
By voting rights notification dated 7 November 2025, Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spain ('Alantra EQMC'), notified you in accordance with sections 33, 34 WpHG that on 4 November 2025 Alantra EQMC exceeded the threshold of 20% of the voting rights in Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft, Leifheitstraße 1, 56377 Nassau, Germany ('Leifheit') due to a capital reduction based on the redemption of Leifheit's treasury shares and a corresponding new breakdown of voting rights. Alantra EQMC does not hold any voting rights in Leifheit directly; all voting rights are rather held by funds managed by Alantra EQMC.

In this context we inform you pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG as follows:

  1. The investment in Leifheit serves to generate trading profits.
  2. Depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation of Leifheit, Alantra EQMC might acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months.
  3. lt is intended, in particular by expressing opinions and/or deliberations, to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Leifheit.
  4. Depending on the success of the ongoing management strategy, market conditions and available transaction opportunities, Alantra EQMC would evaluate proposing to the relevant bodies of Leifheit introducing relevant changes to the capital structure or the dividend policy.

The investment now representing approximately 21.27% of the voting rights in Leifheit by Alantra EQMC, which led to the aforementioned voting rights notification threshold being exceeded due to such capital reduction, was financed by the equity of the funds managed by Alantra EQMC.”

 

 


18.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2231872  18.11.2025 CET/CEST

