EQS-PVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG
Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.12.2025 / 10:44 CET/CEST
Overview
- Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
- Reason for the notification:
- Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
- Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
- Person(s) subject to notification obligation:
|
Name
|
City
|
Country
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|Wilmington
|United States of America (USA)
- Name of shareholder(s): Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij N.V.
- Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 10.12.2025
- Total positions
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
|
6,44 %
|
3,43 %
|
9,87 %
|
38 618 180
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
6,65 %
|
3,69 %
|
10,34 %
|
Details
- Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000644505
|
|2 485 941
|
|6,44 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|2 485 941
|6,44 %
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|Securities Lending
|Open
|N/A
|916 157
|2,37 %
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|916 157
|2,37 %
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical /
Cash Settlement
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Swap
|20/06/2035
|N/A
|Cash
|408 726
|1,06 %
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|408 726
|1,06 %
- Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
|No.
|Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Shares held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|2
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
|1
|
|
|
|3
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
|2
|
|
|
|4
|Goldman Sachs International
|3
|0,00 %
|1,72 %
|1,72 %
|5
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|1
|0,00 %
|1,71 %
|1,71 %
|6
|Goldman Sachs Bank USA
|1
|
|
|
|7
|Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
|6
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|8
|GSAM Holdings LLC
|1
|
|
|
|9
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|8
|0,04 %
|0,00 %
|0,04 %
|10
|GSAMI Holdings I LLC
|8
|
|
|
|11
|GSAMI Holdings II Ltd
|10
|
|
|
|12
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd
|11
|
|
|
|13
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management International
|12
|
|
|
|14
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
|8
|
|
|
|15
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
|14
|
|
|
|16
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
|15
|
|
|
|17
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
|16
|
|
|
|18
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
|17
|
|
|
|19
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V.
|18
|
|
|
|20
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V.
|19
|6,39 %
|0,00 %
|6,39 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
- In case of proxy voting
- Date of general meeting: -
- Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
- Other comments:
Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. is not the owner of the 6.39% shares disclosed above, but executes the voting rights of these shares. This notification corrects the last notification sent on 12/12/2025.
The Legal Owner of the shares in Section 4 is Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij N.V., a subsidiary of NN Group N.V
Receipt of participation notification on 23.12.2025
30.12.2025 CET/CEST
