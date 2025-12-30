EQS-PVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG

30.12.2025 / 10:44 CET/CEST

Overview Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments Person(s) subject to notification obligation:



Name

City

Country The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Wilmington United States of America (USA) Name of shareholder(s): Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij N.V. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 10.12.2025 Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

6,44 %

3,43 %

9,87 %

38 618 180 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

6,65 %

3,69 %

10,34 % Details Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000644505 2 485 941 6,44 % SUBTOTAL A 2 485 941 6,44 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Securities Lending Open N/A 916 157 2,37 % SUBTOTAL B.1 916 157 2,37 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Swap 20/06/2035 N/A Cash 408 726 1,06 % SUBTOTAL B.2 408 726 1,06 % Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 1 3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 2 4 Goldman Sachs International 3 0,00 % 1,72 % 1,72 % 5 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 1 0,00 % 1,71 % 1,71 % 6 Goldman Sachs Bank USA 1 7 Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE 6 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 8 GSAM Holdings LLC 1 9 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 8 0,04 % 0,00 % 0,04 % 10 GSAMI Holdings I LLC 8 11 GSAMI Holdings II Ltd 10 12 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd 11 13 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 12 14 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC 8 15 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd 14 16 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd 15 17 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. 16 18 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. 17 19 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. 18 20 Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. 19 6,39 % 0,00 % 6,39 % In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. Other comments: Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. is not the owner of the 6.39% shares disclosed above, but executes the voting rights of these shares. This notification corrects the last notification sent on 12/12/2025. The Legal Owner of the shares in Section 4 is Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij N.V., a subsidiary of NN Group N.V Receipt of participation notification on 23.12.2025

30.12.2025 CET/CEST

