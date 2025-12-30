Lenzing Aktie

30.12.2025 10:44:43

EQS-PVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG
Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.12.2025 / 10:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview 

  1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
  2. Reason for the notification: 
    1. Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
    2. Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
  3. Person(s) subject to notification obligation:
     
 
Name 		 
City		  
Country
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Wilmington United States of America (USA)
  1. Name of shareholder(s): Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij N.V.
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 10.12.2025
  3. Total positions
   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
6,44 %		  
3,43 %		  
9,87 %		  
38 618 180
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
6,65 %		  
3,69 %		  
10,34 %		  

 

Details

  1. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000644505   2 485 941   6,44 %
SUBTOTAL A 2 485 941 6,44 %

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Securities Lending Open N/A 916 157 2,37 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 916 157 2,37 %

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
Swap 20/06/2035 N/A Cash 408 726 1,06 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 408 726 1,06 %

 

  1. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

 

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.        
2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 1      
3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 2      
4 Goldman Sachs International 3 0,00 % 1,72 % 1,72 %
5 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 1 0,00 % 1,71 % 1,71 %
6 Goldman Sachs Bank USA 1      
7 Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE 6 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
8 GSAM Holdings LLC 1      
9 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 8 0,04 % 0,00 % 0,04 %
10 GSAMI Holdings I LLC 8      
11 GSAMI Holdings II Ltd 10      
12 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd 11      
13 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 12      
14 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC 8      
15 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd 14      
16 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd 15      
17 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. 16      
18 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. 17      
19 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. 18      
20 Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. 19 6,39 % 0,00 % 6,39 %
           

 

  1. In case of proxy voting
    1. Date of general meeting: -
    2. Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

  1. Other comments:

Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. is not the owner of the 6.39% shares disclosed above, but executes the voting rights of these shares. This notification corrects the last notification sent on 12/12/2025.

The Legal Owner of the shares in Section 4 is Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij N.V., a subsidiary of NN Group N.V

 

Receipt of participation notification on 23.12.2025


30.12.2025 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Internet: www.lenzing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2252644  30.12.2025 CET/CEST

