Lenzing Aktie

Lenzing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 64450 / ISIN: AT0000644505

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27.10.2026 13:43:31

EQS-PVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG
Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.10.2026 / 13:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview 

  1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
  2. Reason for the notification: 
    1. Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
  3. Person(s) subject to notification obligation:
 
Name 		 
City		  
Country
 
B&C Holding Österreich GmbH		  
Vienna		  
Austria
 
B&C Privatstiftung		  
Vienna
 		  
Austria
B&C KB Holding GmbH Vienna Austria
B&C Ares Holding GmbH Vienna Austria
B&C Zeta Zweite Holding Gmbh Vienna Austria
Suzano S.A. Salvador Brazil
Suzano International Trade GmbH Vienna Austria

 

  1. Name of shareholder(s): B&C Privatstiftung, B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Ares Holding GmbH, B&C Zeta Zweite Holding GmbH, Suzano International Trade GmbH
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23.10.2026
  3. Total positions

 

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
52,25 %		  
0,00 %		  
52,25 %		  
73 374 542
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
52,25 %		  
 		  
52,25 %		  

 

 

 

Details

  1. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000644505   38 336 311   52,25 %
SUBTOTAL A 38 336 311 52,25 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

 

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 B&C Privatstiftung   9,99 %   9,99 %
2 Suzano Holding S.A.   0,80 %   0,80 %
3 B&C Holding Österreich GmbH 1      
4 B&C KB Holding GmbH 3 24,99 %   24,99 %
5 B&C Ares Holding GmbH 3 2,25 %   2,25 %
6 B&C Zeta Zweite Holding GmbH 1 2,40 %   2,40 %
7 Suzano S.A. 2      
8 Suzano International Trade GmbH 7 12,60 %   12,60 %

 

  1. In case of proxy voting
    1. Date of general meeting: -
    2. Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights

 

  1. Other comments:

Upon registration of the consummation (Durchführung) of the capital increase with the Companies Register on 22 October 2026, the share capital of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft was increased from EUR 40,107,738.37, divided into 38,618,180 no-par value shares, to EUR 76,204,702.90, divided into 73,374,542 no-par value shares. The total number of voting rights therefore now amounts to 73,374,542.

 

In the course of this capital increase, B&C Privatstiftung, B&C KB Holding GmbH and B&C Ares Holding GmbH exercised the subscription rights to which they were entitled. Suzano International Trade GmbH sold and transferred part of its subscription rights, namely subscription rights entitling the holder to subscribe for 1,757,754 new shares, to B&C Zeta Zweite Holding GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of B&C Privatstiftung, and exercised the remaining subscription rights to which it was entitled. B&C Zeta Zweite Holding GmbH exercised these subscription rights in full. In total, the members of the syndicate subscribed for 18,159,291 new shares, which were delivered in book-entry form via the clearing systems on 23 October 2026.

 

B&C Zeta Zweite Holding GmbH has acceded to the existing syndicate between B&C Privatstiftung, B&C Holding Österreich GmbH, B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Ares Holding GmbH, Suzano S.A. and Suzano International Trade GmbH.

 

Following the implementation of the capital increase, the syndicate members now hold the following voting rights in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft: B&C Privatstiftung approximately 9.99 %, B&C KB Holding GmbH approximately 24.99 %, B&C Ares Holding GmbH approximately 2.25 %, B&C Zeta Zweite Holding GmbH approximately 2.40 % and Suzano International Trade GmbH approximately 12.60 %. The total interest held by the syndicate thus continues to amount to approximately 52.25 % of the voting rights.

 

Suzano International Trade GmbH is wholly owned by Suzano S.A., a stock corporation listed on the B3 Stock Exchange of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

 

Suzano Holding S.A. holds 28.4 %, Alden Fundo de Investimentos em Ações

holds 2.1% and David Feffer, Daniel Feffer, Ruben Feffer and Jorge Feffer together hold 15.6 % in Suzano S.A. respectively. Suzano Holding S.A., Alden Fundo de Investimentos em Ações and the aforementioned individuals have agreed that the voting rights attached to these holdings are exercised uniformly, whereby Suzano Holding S.A. has the majority of votes to decide. Therefore, Suzano Holding S.A. has controlling influence over Suzano S.A..

 

In the course of the capital increase, Suzano Holding S.A., which is not a member of the syndicate, acquired shares in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft corresponding to approximately 0.80 % of the voting rights. These shares are not attributable to the syndicate and are therefore not included in the total interest held by the syndicate stated above.

 

The shareholders of Suzano Holding S.A., Daniel Feffer, David Feffer, Ruben Feffer, Izabela Henriques Feffer and Mikhael Henriques Feffer (together holding 71.9 %) have entered into a shareholders’ agreement, under which they have agreed to exercise their voting rights uniformly on material matters submitted for shareholder approval at  main general meetings of Suzano Holding S.A..

 

This notification is made with regard to the syndicate and for the individual members of the syndicate and their owners.

 

Receipt of participation notification on 27.10.2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


27.10.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Internet: www.lenzing.com
LEI Code: 529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63

 
End of News EQS News Service

2423082  27.10.2026 CET/CEST

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