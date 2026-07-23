Masterflex Aktie
WKN: 549293 / ISIN: DE0005492938
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23.07.2026 15:06:53
EQS-PVR: Masterflex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Masterflex SE
Masterflex SE
22 July 2026
I refer to my voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33 et seq. of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), by which I informed you on 13 July 2026 that my indirect share of voting rights in Masterflex SE (the “Company”) had exceeded the threshold of 25% as a result of my control over my subsidiaries M.M. Tenere GmbH and J.F. Müller & Sohn Aktien-Gesellschaft and amounted to 29.37% (2,863,972 voting rights) as of that date.
In addition, I hereby notify you of the following pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG:
1. Objectives pursued with the acquisition
2. Source of funds
The funds used to acquire the voting rights were derived from own funds.
23.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Masterflex SE
|Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
|45891 Gelsenkirchen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.MasterflexGroup.com
|LEI Code:
|529900F7WN69SXTGTM29
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2370790 23.07.2026 CET/CEST
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|Masterflex SE
|14,25
|1,79%
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