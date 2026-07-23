Masterflex Aktie

Masterflex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 549293 / ISIN: DE0005492938

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23.07.2026 15:06:53

EQS-PVR: Masterflex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Masterflex SE
Masterflex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.07.2026 / 15:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Masterflex SE
Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
45891 Gelsenkirchen
Germany

22 July 2026


Notification of the objectives pursued by the holder of a significant shareholding in the Company pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)


Dear Sir or Madam,

I refer to my voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33 et seq. of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), by which I informed you on 13 July 2026 that my indirect share of voting rights in Masterflex SE (the “Company”) had exceeded the threshold of 25% as a result of my control over my subsidiaries M.M. Tenere GmbH and J.F. Müller & Sohn Aktien-Gesellschaft and amounted to 29.37% (2,863,972 voting rights) as of that date.

In addition, I hereby notify you of the following pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG:

1. Objectives pursued with the acquisition

  1. The investment serves the implementation of strategic objectives.
  2. There are currently no specific plans to acquire further voting rights. However, additional acquisitions may be made should suitable opportunities arise. At present, however, the threshold of 30% of the voting rights is in any event not intended to be exceeded.
  3. It is currently not being considered to exercise influence over the composition of the management and supervisory bodies through the exercise of voting rights at the Annual General Meeting. The current Management Board and Supervisory Board are supported. However, it cannot currently be ruled out that representation on the Supervisory Board may be sought in the medium to long term.
  4. There is no intention to bring about any material changes to the capital structure of Masterflex SE, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity to debt and the dividend policy.

2. Source of funds

The funds used to acquire the voting rights were derived from own funds.


Raetke Müller


23.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Masterflex SE
Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
45891 Gelsenkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.MasterflexGroup.com
LEI Code: 529900F7WN69SXTGTM29

 
End of News EQS News Service

2370790  23.07.2026 CET/CEST

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