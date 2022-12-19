Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON - Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen-w-
19.12.2022 17:57:49

EQS-PVR: MediClin AG: Correction of a release from 29/11/2022 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MediClin AG
MediClin AG: Correction of a release from 29/11/2022 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.12.2022 / 17:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MediClin AG
Street: Okenstraße 27
Postal code: 77652
City: Offenburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299007ZHUSGAJRMWH73

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary Group notification due to a subsidiary crossing a threshold

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft
City of registered office, country: Munich, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
ERGO Group AG
DKV Deutsche Krankenversicherung AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 Nov 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 35.00 % 0.00 % 35.00 % 47500000
Previous notification 35.00 % 0.00 % 35.00 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006595101 0 16626996 0.00 % 35.00 %
Total 16626996 35.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft, München % % %
ERGO Group AG, Düsseldorf 23.19 % % 23.19 %
ERGO Deutschland AG, Düsseldorf % % %
DKV Deutsche Krankenversicherung AG, Köln 11.81 % % 11.81 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
15 Dec 2022


Language: English
Company: MediClin AG
Okenstraße 27
77652 Offenburg
Germany
Internet: www.mediclin.de

 
